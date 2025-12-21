At least 16 Epstein files vanish from DOJ webpage

Online, the unexplained takedown ignited speculation and deepened the enduring intrigue surrounding Epstein and the powerful figures who once orbited his world. Democrats on the House Oversight Committee seized on the missing Trump image, posting pointedly on X: “What else is being covered up? We need transparency for the American public.”

The episode compounded mounting frustration over the Justice Department’s long-anticipated release of Epstein-related records. Though tens of thousands of pages were made public, the disclosures yielded little new insight into Epstein’s crimes or the prosecutorial decisions that allowed him to evade serious federal charges for years. Many of the most closely watched records — including FBI interviews with survivors and internal Justice Department memoranda weighing charging decisions — were conspicuously absent.

Despite spanning tens of thousands of pages, the initial release left glaring gaps. Missing were the very documents that might have illuminated how investigators assessed the case and why Epstein, in 2008, was permitted to plead guilty to a comparatively minor state-level prostitution charge.

The omissions ran deeper still. The records, released under a law recently passed by Congress to force transparency, barely referenced several powerful figures long associated with Epstein, including Britain’s former Prince Andrew. The silence renewed lingering questions about who was scrutinised, who escaped examination, and how much accountability the disclosures truly deliver.

There were, however, fragments of revelation. Newly released materials offered insight into the Justice Department’s decision to abandon a federal investigation in the early 2000s — a retreat that paved the way for Epstein’s lenient plea deal. Also revealed was a previously unseen 1996 complaint accusing Epstein of stealing photographs of children.

Much of the material released so far leaned heavily on images of Epstein’s lavish homes in New York City and the US Virgin Islands, interspersed with photographs of celebrities and political figures. A series of never-before-seen images of former President Bill Clinton surfaced, while photographs of Trump were notably fewer. Both men have acknowledged knowing Epstein in the past but have since distanced themselves from him. Neither has been accused of wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, and there is no indication the photographs played a role in the criminal cases brought against him.

Even as Congress had set a firm Friday deadline for full disclosure, the Justice Department said it would release records on a rolling basis, citing the painstaking process of redacting survivors’ names and identifying details. No timeline has been provided for when further records might appear.

That approach angered some Epstein survivors and members of Congress who fought for years to force the release. Instead of marking the culmination of a long struggle for transparency, Friday’s disclosure felt to many like the beginning of yet another indefinite wait.

“I feel like again the DOJ, the justice system is failing us,” said Marina Lacerda, who alleges Epstein began sexually abusing her at his Manhattan mansion when she was just 14.

Federal prosecutors charged Epstein with sex trafficking in 2019, but he died by suicide in jail before the case could go to trial.

The documents released so far represent only a sliver of what remains hidden. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has said Manhattan federal prosecutors alone possessed more than 3.6 million records from sex trafficking investigations into Epstein and Maxwell, though many duplicated materials already held by the FBI.

Much of what has been released was previously scattered across court filings, congressional disclosures and freedom of information requests — though now, for the first time, gathered in one searchable public archive. The truly new material, however, often arrived stripped of context or heavily blacked out. One 119-page document labelled “Grand Jury–NY,” believed to stem from the federal investigations that led to Epstein’s 2019 charges or Maxwell’s 2021 conviction, was entirely redacted.

Trump’s Republican allies quickly focused on photographs of Clinton, including images of the former president with entertainers Michael Jackson and Diana Ross. Other photos showed Epstein alongside actor Kevin Spacey, comedian Chris Tucker and even legendary broadcaster Walter Cronkite. None came with captions or explanations, leaving their significance opaque.

The most consequential disclosures revealed that federal prosecutors appeared to have built a strong case against Epstein as early as 2007 — yet still declined to bring charges.