At least 5 killed after Mexican Navy plane on medical mission crashes in Texas

Tragedy struck the Texas coastline on Monday as a small Mexican Navy plane, carrying a young medical patient and seven others, plunged into the waters near Galveston, claiming at least five lives and prompting an urgent search along the bay.

Among the passengers were four Navy officers and four civilians, including a child. Two of the civilians were members of a nonprofit organisation devoted to providing critical medical transport for Mexican children suffering from severe burns to a Galveston hospital. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Mexican Navy extended its “deepest condolences” to the grieving families, describing the accident as a heartbreaking loss.

The ill-fated flight went down in Galveston Bay, near the base of the causeway linking Galveston Island to the mainland. Emergency responders and search teams rushed to the scene along the popular stretch of Texas coast, approximately 50 miles southeast of Houston.