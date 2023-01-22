At least nine dead in California mass shooting
The shooting took place after 10 p.m. (0600 GMT) near the site of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration that had been attended by thousands of people
At least nine people were killed in an attack at Monterey Park, California, late Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
It was not clear how many people were injured.
The Sheriff's Department said the shooter was male, but did not specify whether he was still at large.
The shooting took place after 10 p.m. (0600 GMT) near the site of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration that had been attended by thousands of people, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Footage posted on social media showed police cars at the scene, with several streets cordoned off.
Monterey Park, a city of about 60,000 people with a large Asian population, lies around 11 kilometres (7 miles) east of downtown Los Angeles.
"Our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones tonight in our neighbouring city, Monterey Park, where a mass shooting just
occurred," Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia said in a tweet.
Saturday was the start of the two-day Luna New Year festival, which is one of the largest in southern California.
