At least nine dead in California mass shooting

At least nine people were killed in an attack at Monterey Park, California, late Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

It was not clear how many people were injured.

The Sheriff's Department said the shooter was male, but did not specify whether he was still at large.

The shooting took place after 10 p.m. (0600 GMT) near the site of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration that had been attended by thousands of people, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Footage posted on social media showed police cars at the scene, with several streets cordoned off.