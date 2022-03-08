At least nine dead in the bombing of Ukraine city, Sumy

At least nine people, including two children, have died in an air strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, some 350 kilometres east of Kiev, the rescue services said Tuesday.

“Enemy planes insidiously attacked apartment buildings” on Monday night, the rescue services said on Telegram after arriving on the scene at 11 pm. Sumy, near the Russian border, has been the scene of heavy fighting for days.

About 700 Indian students too are stranded in Sumy. The efforts to evacuate them are still on and India in the UNSC meet said that it is deeply concerned that despite its repeated urgings to both Russia and Ukraine, the safe corridor for Indian students stranded in Sumy did not materialize.