Aus govt buys Aboriginal Flag copyright for over $14 mn

The Australian government has acquired the rights to the Aboriginal Flag for a whopping A$20 million ($14.2 million U.S. dollars), making it freely available for public use.



Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt on Tuesday announced the government acquired the copyright for the iconic flag from its designer Harold Thomas, reports Xinhua news agency.



It means Australians can now use the flag design, which is divided horizontally into halves of black (top) and red (bottom) with a yellow circle in the centre, freely on clothing, for art, and at sporting events without seeking permission or paying a fee.



Thomas created the flag in 1971 as a protest image but it is now the dominant Aboriginal emblem and an official national flag.