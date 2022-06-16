Aus state to lift mask mandate at airport

"Masks may no longer be required in airports, but they're an easy and sensible precaution we can take to stay safe while around many others in transit," McGowan said.



"Masks and vaccination are our strongest defences against Covid-19 and the flu, so I encourage Western Australians to keep following the advice and maintain healthy hygiene to stay safe."



WA Health recorded 6,262 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. There were 258 people hospitalized with nine in the intensive care unit recorded in the same period.