Australia enforces world-first social media ban for under-16s
Companies that fail to comply face penalties of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars (roughly $32.8 million)
Australia has introduced a landmark ban preventing children under 16 from holding accounts on major social media platforms, in what is being described as a world-first attempt to curb online harms among young people.
The new requirement, which came into force on Wednesday, compels ten platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube, Snapchat, Threads, Twitch, Kick and Reddit, to take “reasonable steps” to block under-16s. The legislation, passed late last year as part of the Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Bill 2024, allows for the list to be expanded as required.
Companies that fail to comply face penalties of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars (roughly $32.8 million). The law does not impose fines on children, parents or guardians if a minor manages to access an age-restricted service.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed school students in a video message on Tuesday, saying the new rules were intended to ease the pressures of constant social media use.
“You’ve grown up with algorithms and endless feeds,” he said. “Start a new sport, learn an instrument, read that book that has been waiting on the shelf, and most importantly, spend time with friends and family, face to face.”
The government has argued the ban is needed to protect children from online dangers, while encouraging healthier habits during the upcoming school holidays.
Public sentiment strongly favours the move. A recent Pureprofile poll found that 73 per cent of Australians support the ban, although only a quarter believe it will be effective. Two-thirds of respondents said they expect young people to find a way around the restrictions. Support is highest among teachers (84 per cent) and parents (75 per cent), but drops to 62 per cent among 16- to 24-year-olds.
Despite confirming compliance, several platforms have voiced objections. Reddit said it would follow the law but questioned its “scope, effectiveness and privacy implications”, warning that tighter restrictions could push teenagers toward less regulated parts of the internet.
Australia’s approach has drawn attention from overseas. Governments in Denmark, Malaysia, Brazil, Indonesia and New Zealand are reportedly examining similar measures as concerns grow globally over the impact of social media on children.
