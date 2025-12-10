Australia enforces world-first social media ban for under-16s

Australia has introduced a landmark ban preventing children under 16 from holding accounts on major social media platforms, in what is being described as a world-first attempt to curb online harms among young people.

The new requirement, which came into force on Wednesday, compels ten platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube, Snapchat, Threads, Twitch, Kick and Reddit, to take “reasonable steps” to block under-16s. The legislation, passed late last year as part of the Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Bill 2024, allows for the list to be expanded as required.

Companies that fail to comply face penalties of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars (roughly $32.8 million). The law does not impose fines on children, parents or guardians if a minor manages to access an age-restricted service.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed school students in a video message on Tuesday, saying the new rules were intended to ease the pressures of constant social media use.