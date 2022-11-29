Australia facing disastrous summer of extreme weather events: Study

"There is nothing natural about these disasters, they are being unleashed on Australians by decades of reliance on fossil fuels," Lesley Hughes, a leading climate scientist and author of the report, told local media.



"These same companies are enjoying billions in public subsidies. It's high time we end fossil fuel subsidies and use the savings to create a climate disaster fund so we can help communities deal with the fallout of compounding and worsening disasters," said Lesley.



Most of Australia has received higher than average rainfall in 2022 due to a La Nina event while the country is not expecting a severe bushfire season.