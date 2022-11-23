Australia facing more heat, droughts: Climate report

Extreme weather events are becoming more severe and more common in Australia, a landmark climate report published on Wednesday warned.



The national science agency Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) and the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) published their biennial State of the Climate report, revealing the continent has warmed by 1.47 degrees Celsius since 1910, reports Xinhua news agency.



According to the report, sea levels around Australia's coast are rising at an accelerating rate, heatwaves are becoming more frequent and bushfire season is growing longer.