Australia, Philippines boost ties amid China threat

Australia and the Philippines boosted their ties on Friday, 8 September, amid fears about China's growing power in the Indo–Pacific region.

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese visited Manila for a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos.

The two leaders signed a strategic partnership agreement, where Australia and the Philippines would upgrade cooperation in areas such as security and climate change.

Marcos labels ties with Australia 'terribly important'

"Australia is working with our partners, including the Philippines, to shape a region where sovereignty is upheld," Albanese said during a media briefing with Marcos.