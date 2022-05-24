Australia state to ban single-use plastic bags

Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state is gearing up to institute its total ban on single-use plastic bags as it looks to slowly phase out all single-use packaging.



From June 1, all single-use bags would be banned in the state, meaning businesses and individuals will need to find alternatives in reusable plastic or non-plastic bags, reports Xinhua news agency.



NSW Minister for Environment James Griffin said single-use plastics make up 60 per cent of all the state's rubbish, and as such it would be crucial to transition away from them.



"I think all of us can see the impact plastic pollution is having on our environment, which is why we're making major changes in New South Wales this year."