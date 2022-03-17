Australia threatens China with sanctions for backing Russia

"We will move in lockstep with our partners and allies on these issues, and the United States has made some very clear statements about this and we support those statements," he said on Wednesday, calling on "the whole world" to "put an end to this terrible violence and aggression by Russia in Ukraine".



Morrison went on to argue that Beijing must be "very transparent" about its ties to Moscow, including "when it comes to throwing them an economic lifeline during this global crisis" and "potentially what, if any, support has been discussed for military support for Russia", adding the latter decision "would be an abomination".