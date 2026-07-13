Australia to replace paper arrival cards with digital passenger declarations
Nationwide rollout to be completed within 18 months as government modernises border processing ahead of Brisbane 2032 Games
Australia will phase out paper passenger arrival cards and introduce a fully digital declaration system for all international travellers over the next 12 to 18 months, the federal government announced on Monday.
The government will invest A$56.1 million over the next four years to modernise airport border processing, with the nationwide rollout of digital passenger declarations forming a key part of the programme.
The move follows a trial of the Australia Traveller Declaration, which has been offered as an alternative to paper arrival cards on selected Qantas flights arriving in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane since October 2024.
According to the government, more than 450,000 passengers have used the digital system during the trial, paving the way for its expansion.
The declaration will be extended to eligible Qantas flights arriving in Perth and Adelaide before the end of 2026, before being introduced across all international airports and seaports.
The digital platform allows travellers to submit their personal details and mandatory customs declarations up to three days before departure, eliminating the need to complete paper forms during the journey or on arrival.
Home affairs minister Tony Burke said the trial had demonstrated the effectiveness of the new system and would help streamline border procedures.
Trade and tourism minister Don Farrell said the initiative would improve the travel experience for international visitors by reducing paperwork and speeding up arrivals.
The government said the broader border modernisation programme is designed to support growing international passenger numbers and strengthen Australia's preparedness ahead of the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
With IANS inputs