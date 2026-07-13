Australia to replace paper arrival cards with digital passenger declarations

Australia will phase out paper passenger arrival cards and introduce a fully digital declaration system for all international travellers over the next 12 to 18 months, the federal government announced on Monday.

The government will invest A$56.1 million over the next four years to modernise airport border processing, with the nationwide rollout of digital passenger declarations forming a key part of the programme.

The move follows a trial of the Australia Traveller Declaration, which has been offered as an alternative to paper arrival cards on selected Qantas flights arriving in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane since October 2024.

According to the government, more than 450,000 passengers have used the digital system during the trial, paving the way for its expansion.