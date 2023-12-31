Veteran Aussie journalist John Pilger dies at 84
Eulogies spoke of Pilger being the 'bane of Australia's corrupt corporate and political elite' and of his expose of the duplicitous role of the UK, US & Australia in the 'peace process' in Cambodia
Family members of John Pilger, an Australian journalist and documentary filmmaker, announced that he passed away on 30 December 2023, Saturday, in London. He was 84 years old.
In a statement on X, Pilger's family said, 'It is with great sadness the family of John Pilger announce he died yesterday 30 December 2023 in London aged 84.
'His journalism and documentaries were celebrated around the world, but to his family he was simply the most amazing and loved Dad, Grandad and partner. Rest In Peace.'
Anthony Sarich, director of Imotski Investments Pty Ltd, Croatia, posted on X saying John was the bane of Australia's corrupt corporate and political elite. He exposed the horrors of Cambodia and duplicitous role played by the UK, US and later by Australia in the "peace process".
In Britain, his four-year investigation on behalf of a group of children damaged at birth by the drug Thalidomide, and left out of the settlement with the drugs company, resulted in a special settlement, the Wire reported.
