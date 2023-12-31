Veteran Aussie journalist John Pilger dies at 84

Family members of John Pilger, an Australian journalist and documentary filmmaker, announced that he passed away on 30 December 2023, Saturday, in London. He was 84 years old.

In a statement on X, Pilger's family said, 'It is with great sadness the family of John Pilger announce he died yesterday 30 December 2023 in London aged 84.

'His journalism and documentaries were celebrated around the world, but to his family he was simply the most amazing and loved Dad, Grandad and partner. Rest In Peace.'