Australian states see sharp spike in Covid cases

Some schools in the state are either closed or operating with minimal staff due to the spread of Covid, forcing teachers or students to miss attendance at schools.



The Independent Education Union (IEU) revealed to the local media that 25 per cent of public school students were not in class on Monday because they were sick, self-isolating or were told to study online.



Under the pressure of staff shortage, NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell told local radio station 2GB on Wednesday that the potential easing of isolation rules for teachers as essential workers "is something that is on the table".



Meanwhile, the state of Queensland reported 8,534 new Covid cases and one death. The state has 468 people with Covid in hospital, 14 of them in intensive care.