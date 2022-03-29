Australia's east coast braces for renewed flood warnings

"Heavy rainfall across the catchment of the Wilsons River overnight Monday into Tuesday has caused rapid river level rises in the tributaries upstream of Lismore," said the warning.



Residents in the town and other parts of northern NSW have been given orders to evacuate by the SES.



"Once floodwater begins inundating the area, road access may be cut. If you remain in the area after this time, you may become trapped and it may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you," said the SES.