Australia's most populous state faces new Covid wave

The state health department recorded 10,504 new cases and 14 deaths in the past 24 hours, while hospitalisations also grew to 1,782.



Hazzard said the current wave of infections was driven by the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, and figures show 56 per cent of Covid-related deaths in the state this year were in people who have had two or fewer doses.



"The best way you can protect yourself from serious illness or worse is to get every vaccination that is available to you," the Health Minister said.