Austria suspends mandatory Covid vaccination

Austria's Constitutional Affairs Minister Karoline Edtstadler told reporters that the federal government is suspending the vaccine mandate on the advice of a commission of health and legal experts.



However, Health Minister Johannes Rauch said the commission will deliver another report in three months, at which point the government may make new decisions.



Austria first announced plans to make Covid-19 vaccination mandatory in November last year, in a bid to contain surging infections.



It was the first European Union country to introduce such a measure.