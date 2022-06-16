Auto-rickshaw driver dies in petrol queue as energy crisis worsens in Sri Lanka

The state fuel entity Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) said the final shipment of diesel under the existing ILC of USD 700 million for fuel arrived on Thursday. However, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said the issues would be based on a priority for essential services.



The unloading of this shipment would take three more days to complete. He was hopeful that another ILC (Indian Line of Credit) for USD 500 million would be made available by India very soon. However there was no news on the arrival of the last of the petrol shipments due under the ILC, CPC officials said.



Agitated over waiting for long hours at fuel lines, Sri Lankans have blocked roads in protest in many areas.



Lack of fuel has crippled the public transport services by over 50 per cent, the National Transport Commission announced.



The railways department said the services would be crippled soon as it was unable to pay for the engine oil needed to operate the power sets due to the ongoing dollar shortage.