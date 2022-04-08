Axiom's first private mission to space to launch on Friday

"This really does represent the first step where a bunch of individuals who want to do something meaningful in low Earth orbit - that aren't members of a government - are able to take this opportunity," Mike Suffredini, Axiom's CEO and the former programme manager of the ISS at NASA, said during a pre-launch news conference on Thursday.



"This is a historic event, and we're super happy to be here to report our readiness and willingness to move forward with a launch tomorrow," added Angela Hart, NASA's Commercial LEO (low Earth orbit) Programme Manager.



During their 10-day mission, the crew will spend eight days on the ISS conducting scientific research, outreach, and commercial activities.



Founded in 2016, Axiom has the ultimate goal of building private space stations that various customers can visit to do research.



"Ax-1 is the first of several proposed Axiom missions to the orbiting laboratory and an important step toward Axiom's goal of constructing a private space station, Axiom Station, in low-Earth orbit that can serve as a global academic and commercial hub," Axiom said.