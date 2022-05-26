Azadi March ends as Imran gives 6-day ultimatum to announce polls

"The government tried every method to crush our Azadi March. They used teargas on peaceful protests, our homes were raided and our privacy was violated. However, I have seen the nation free itself of (the) fear of slavery," Geo News quoted the former premier as saying.



He also claimed that three PTI workers lost their lives in Karachi, while two others were thrown off Ravi Bridge and thousands of others were arrested.



Giving a deadline to the government to announce the date for fresh polls in the country, Khan said he is giving the government this time to announce a general election in June.



"My message for the imported government is to dissolve assemblies and announce elections, otherwise I will come back again to Islamabad after six days."



As Khan's convoy entered Islamabad and started marching towards D-chowk with the large caravan, the federal government called in the army to protect Red Zone.