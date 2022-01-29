BA.2 is 1.5 times more transmissible than original Omicron strain: Study

"Of course, we follow the development closely, and if BA.2 is more contagious, it may mean that the wave of infections will be higher and will extend further into February compared to the previous projections," Tyra Grove Krause, an infection epidemiology expert at SSI, was quoted as saying.



The subvariant BA.2, dubbed with the moniker "Stealth Omicron", is rising around the world with at least 55 countries, including India, reporting cases to a global variant tracking database.



The database also showed that nearly half of US states have confirmed the presence of BA.2 with at least 127 known cases nationwide as of Friday, CNBC reported.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in a statement Friday, said although BA.2 has increased in proportion to the original Omicron strain in some countries, it is currently circulating at a low level in the US.



As of January 26, BA.1 was still the most common Omicron sub-variant worldwide, accounting for 98 per cent of cases at that time, the SSI said.

But, BA.2 developed quickly and has become Denmark's dominant Covid type.