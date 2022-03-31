'Backdoor efforts underway to reach deal between PM Imran Khan and Opposition'

The development comes a day after Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday confirmed a meeting between Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Prime Minister Khan.



The powerful army, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 73 plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.



Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Thursday that the joint opposition should not give safe package' to Khan.



"The selected prime minister should resign without any further delay as he has lost majority in the parliament," he said.



Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz secretary general Ahsan Iqbal told PTI that his party wanted fresh polls forthwith.



"We don't want to carry the 'garbage' of Imran Khan till completion the tenure of the National Assembly (till mid next year). If the joint opposition remains in power for more than one year without going for fresh mandate, it would become unpopular like Khan," he said.



Iqbal said only fresh polls can steer Pakistan out of current political crisis.



After defection of the government allies - urban Sindh-based MQM-P and Balochistan based Balochistan Awami Party - the opposition has now managed to cross the magical figure of 172 the minimum number required to form the government at the Centre and now enjoy the support of 177 members in the National Assembly even without nearly over a dozen dissidents of the ruling PTI, who had already publicly declared the withdrawal of their support to the prime minister.