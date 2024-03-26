Baloch militants attack Pak naval air base in Balochistan; bid foiled & 6 terrorists killed

Armed Baloch militants tried to infiltrate one of the main naval air bases in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, but security forces foiled the attack and killed at least six terrorists.

The attack on Monday night, 24 March took place in Turbat, a turbulent district in the sparsely populated province.

Makran Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Umrani told the media that security forces had foiled an armed terrorist attack at the PNS Siddique Naval Air Base which is among the biggest naval air stations in the country.

“The armed men attacked from three sides of the airport boundary, but security forces responded immediately and foiled their attempt to infiltrate the premises,” he said.

Eyewitnesses reported they had heard gunfire and explosions throughout the night.

A security official said on condition of anonymity that six terrorists were killed in the operation and they were unable to cause any damage at the airbase or to aeroplanes.

No loss of sensitive naval installations was reported, the official said.

The banned Balochistan Liberation Army claimed that its Majeed Brigade was behind the attack.

This is the third major attack on security forces and installations this year in Balochistan claimed by the BLA with the first two attacks being also being repulsed by security forces.