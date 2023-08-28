Baloch organisations fear China will build two naval bases in Pakistan

So, how many ports is China building in Pakistan’s conflicted province Balochistan? Surprisingly, it could be as many as three and all in Pakistan’s poorest province of Balochistan.

For the world, it is the Gwadar port that is in the spotlight. However, Baloch organisations say China is interested in building military ports at Jiwani and Sonmiani while the one at Gwadar is most likely to remain a part for commercial purposes.

The Jiwani port lies barely 35 kms from the Iran border to Pakistan’s west while Sonmiani lies in the opposite direction as it is located in the Baloch industrial township of Hub, close to Karachi -- one of the biggest commercial ports in Asia.

India Narrative speaks with Jamal Nasir Baloch, the head of Foreign Affairs department of the Free Baloch Movement (FBM) -- a political party seeking to regain independence for a Baloch nation usurped by Pakistan in March 1948.