Bangladesh accused of violent crackdown on free speech

Soon after, his lawyer said a member of the ruling Awami League party filed a case against him and others over the story, the BBC reported.



Human Rights Watch says it has heard evidence of the existence of secret detention sites in Bangladesh, and has called on the government to investigate these allegations and release anyone still being held at them.



"We have heard they are often underground, with very little natural light. Some people have said they can hear other people being tortured. It's very disturbing," Meenakshi Ganguly, the organization's South Asia director told the BBC.