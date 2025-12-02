Bangladesh: amid reports of Khaleda Zia's deteriorating health, son readies to return from London

Bangladesh's ailing former prime minister Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman, who has been living in self-exile in London for over a decade, is preparing to return home soon, a senior leader of her party has said.

Zia, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson, is in critical condition and remains on ventilation at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. The 80-year-old three-time premier was admitted on 23 November with severe infections affecting her heart and lungs, and her health has significantly deteriorated since. She has been placed on ventilation.

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed told reporters late on 1 December that Rahman, who is the party’s acting chairman, “will return to Bangladesh soon”.

His remarks followed a meeting of the BNP’s top decision-making body, which also discussed the current political situation and strategies for the upcoming election campaign, The Daily Star reported on 2 December.

The BNP has re-emerged as the frontrunner in Bangladesh's changed political landscape after a student-led violent street protest toppled then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government in August last year.

Rahman, who has lived abroad since 2008 amid legal and political controversies, is awaiting the issuance of a new Bangladeshi passport before his return. He is reportedly unwilling to use a one-time travel pass offered by the interim government, signaling his intention to make a long-term comeback.

BNP leaders discussed electoral strategy at a recent meeting, highlighting Rahman's expected role in revitalizing the party’s political fortunes.

Security around Khaleda Zia has been markedly increased, with police and Special Security Force personnel deployed at the hospital following her designation as a “very, very important person” by the interim government. The hospital has vacated surrounding rooms for security protocols.

Despite the BNP’s anxious wait, leaders have appealed to the nation for prayers, underscoring the gravity of Khaleda Zia’s health crisis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep concern and extended support to Bangladesh in managing the situation.

Tarique Rahman’s return marks a significant moment in Bangladesh’s political saga, coming at a time when the nation grapples with rapid changes and evolving party dynamics ahead of upcoming elections.

At a press conference on Monday, election commission senior secretary Akhtar Ahmed said Rahman is not registered as a voter in Bangladesh but may do so if permitted by the EC.