Bangladesh court seeks Interpol notice against Hasina niece amid new crackdown

A Dhaka court on Thursday ordered authorities to seek an Interpol red notice against British MP and former UK minister Tulip Siddiq on corruption charges — the latest escalation in Bangladesh’s sweeping legal and political campaign against figures linked to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Siddiq, the niece of Hasina and Labour MP for Hampstead and Highgate in London, faces fresh allegations tied to a private real estate project in Dhaka’s upscale Gulshan area.

Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has accused Siddiq of using her proximity to Hasina to influence the allocation of land to a private company. Acting on a petition from the watchdog, Dhaka metropolitan senior special judge Mohammed Sabbir Faiz directed authorities to approach Interpol to issue a red notice to facilitate her arrest. The request was filed by ACC assistant director A.K.M Mortuza Ali Sagar.

Siddiq has already been sentenced to six years in jail in three separate corruption cases in Bangladesh — all linked to alleged dealings involving her aunt’s government. She has strongly denied the charges, previously calling the proceedings a “complete farce” and emphasising that she is a British citizen, not a Bangladeshi national.

There was no immediate response from Siddiq to Thursday’s order.

Her legal troubles follow a turbulent political transition in Bangladesh after Hasina was ousted in August 2024 by a student-led mass uprising that ended her 15-year rule. Since then, Hasina has been living in exile in India.

Siddiq had stepped down as the UK’s economic secretary to the treasury in January last year amid mounting scrutiny over her links to Hasina, despite maintaining she had been cleared of wrongdoing. At the time, she said her resignation was intended to prevent the issue from becoming “a distraction from the work of the government”.