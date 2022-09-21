Bangladesh dengue cases surpass 12,000 mark, with biggest daily jump

In August, 3,521 more dengue cases were recorded after 1,571 people were infected with the mosquito-borne disease in July, according to official figures.



Dhaka and its neighbouring districts are the most vulnerable to the risk of mosquito-borne diseases, according to the DGHS, with 315 dengue cases reported in Dhaka in the last 24-hour period.



The fresh infection tally indicates the fast-rising trend of the mosquito-borne disease in the Bangladeshi capital city.



Authorities in Dhaka have recently strengthened mosquito eradication drives as dengue infections usually start rising in the country during the June-September period.