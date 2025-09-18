Bangladesh Election Commission bars deposed PM Hasina from voting

Once the most powerful voice in Bangladesh’s politics, Sheikh Hasina now finds herself silenced at the ballot box — her national identity card locked by the Election Commission, stripping the deposed leader of the very right she long championed for her people.

The upcoming general elections scheduled for February 2026.

“Anyone whose NID card has been locked cannot vote from abroad,” Election Commission secretary Akhtar Ahmed told reporters at Nirbachon Bhavan. “Her (Hasina’s) NID is locked,” he added, without naming others affected.

However, reports in the Dhaka Tribune and UNB news agency, citing unnamed EC officials, said that NID cards belonging to several members of Hasina’s family — including her sister Sheikh Rehana, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, and daughter Saima Wazed Putul — have also been locked.