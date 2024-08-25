Bangladesh: Four more murder cases filed against Hasina, her aides

At least four more murder cases have been filed against Bangladesh's deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her former cabinet ministers and aides, media reports said on Sunday.

A murder case was filed on Sunday against 76-year-old Hasina, former director general of Border Guard of Bangladesh Gen Aziz Ahmed and 11 others over the death of Abdur Rahim, an official of the then Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) in 2010, state-run BSS news agency reported.

Rahim, then deputy assistant director of former BDR, was an accused in the case lodged over the carnage that took place in Pilkhana in 2010. He died in jail custody on July 29 of the same year.

Rahim's son Advocate Abdul Aziz filed the case with the court of the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Akhteruz Zaman.

Another murder case was filed on Sunday against Hasina and 48 others for killing a student of the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement on July 18, the agency said.