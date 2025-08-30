Bangladesh govt, political parties condemn military action against political outfit

Bangladesh's interim government and the political parties on Saturday condemned an overnight military action against a political outfit aligned with last year's student-led movement that toppled the government of then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The army joined local police in a crackdown on Gano Odhikar Parishad activists after its chief Nurul Haque Nur, along with his supporters, reached in front of late president H M Ershad’s Jatiya Party central office at Purana Paltan area “to hold a press conference” on Friday night.

Video footage on social media and local newspaper reports said police and military jointly cracked down on Gano Odhikar activists with batons and bamboo sticks after the law enforcement forces’ initial call asking them to move away appeared futile.

Nur, who was critically wounded, and several others are now being treated at local hospitals. Nur is popular as VP Nur as he is the former vice president of Dhaka University Students Union (DUCSU).

On Saturday, the interim government chief's office, headed by Muhammad Yunus, issued a statement condemning the security forces' actions harshly on Friday night.

“It (the interim government) strongly condemns the brutal attack on Nurul Haque Nur, the president of the Gono Odhikar Parishad and a prominent leader of the July Uprising and also a tireless advocate of democracy, justice, and the rights of the people,” it said.

“Such acts of violence are an assault not only on Mr Nur but also on the spirit of the democratic movement that brought the nation together in its historic struggle for justice and accountability,” the statement read.