Bangladesh: Has politics hijacked a legitimate students’ movement now?

The bhasha andolon (language stir) of 1971, which culminated in the birth of Bangladesh, had famously started on the terraces of Dhaka University. The strains of Bangladesh, sung by Joan Baez, resonated with the youth across the border strongly but more than half-a-century later, the times have changed.

As over 100 lives have been lost in the last three weeks – with the visuals of Abu Sayed of Rangpur’s Begum Rokeya University being shot dead in cold blood becoming an iconic one of the largest public protest in the country since 2018. As the Supreme Court suspended the high court order on Sunday, 21 July, and directed that 93 per cent of government jobs should be open to candidates on merit, there is now hope that the thorny issue of reservation for the descendants of their freedom fighters can be diffused for the time being.

The question is: will it bring an end to the tension? There is a growing perception that while the students’ community had been the face of the countrywide stir against the quota system, the agitation has quickly degenerated into a battle of muscle power between the Awami League and it’s students’ wing and the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). The simmering issue of reservation of as much as 30% of civil jobs for the families of the Muktiyoddhas, at a time when unemployment has hit a new high there and inflation has reached double digits, is but a springboard that any opposition would pounce upon and that’s what is apparently unfloding there.

A throwback into the chronology of anti-reservation protests says that in 2018, the Hasina government had bowed to the students’ agitation and scrapped the quota system (then an overwhelming 56%) which had been in place since 1972. The status quo continued since 2021 when a group of petitioners went to the high court and appealed to resurrect the reservation to 30%.