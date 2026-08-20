Bangladesh holds first contested presidential election in 35 years

Bangladesh’s lawmakers are voting in the country’s first contested presidential election since 1991, with ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party candidate Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir facing retired army officer Oli Ahmad of the Jamaat-e-Islami-led opposition alliance.

A total of 349 members of parliament are eligible to cast their ballots in the parliamentary chamber between 8 am and 11 am GMT on Thursday. The Election Commission is expected to announce the result later in the day, Al Jazeera reported.

The election was necessitated by the resignation of Mohammed Shahabuddin in July, midway through his five-year term. Shahabuddin was elected unopposed in 2023 as the nominee of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League.

He remained in office through Hasina’s removal following the August 2024 uprising, the subsequent interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus and the BNP’s return to power in February 2026.

Thursday’s contest is the first presidential election with more than one candidate since October 1991, when the BNP’s Abdur Rahman Biswas defeated Awami League nominee Badrul Haider Chowdhury by 172 votes to 92. Every presidential election held since then has been uncontested.

Despite its historic character, the result is considered largely certain. The BNP holds 247 of the 349 parliamentary seats eligible to vote, while the Jamaat-led 11-party opposition alliance has 90.

Alamgir, therefore, enters the contest with a commanding numerical advantage over Ahmad. However, the presence of two candidates gives the vote symbolic importance as Bangladesh attempts to rebuild its political institutions two years after the uprising that ended Hasina’s 15-year rule.

The 78-year-old Alamgir has long been one of the BNP’s most recognisable leaders. He became its acting secretary-general in 2011 and formally assumed the position in 2016, serving as a leading voice of the party during its years in opposition.

Following the BNP’s victory in this year’s election, Alamgir was appointed minister for local government, rural development and cooperatives.

Al Jazeera reported that addressing a BNP parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday, Alamgir thanked Prime Minister Tarique Rahman for nominating him and pledged to uphold Bangladesh’s independence and sovereignty. Rahman urged party lawmakers to support Alamgir in the vote.