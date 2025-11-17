Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death over crimes against humanity charges

Bangladesh finds itself in the eye of a storm as its International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Monday delivered a historic and unprecedented judgment, convicting former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her two senior aides, former Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and ex-inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, on charges of crimes against humanity linked to the violent July demonstrations of last year.

In a momentous verdict, Hasina was sentenced to death, while Mamun —who has pleaded guilty and turned state witness, becoming the first accused to do so since the tribunal’s inception in 2010 — was granted a pardon, though the court indicated he would face a “lenient sentence” given the gravity of his involvement. Asaduzzaman, however, remains a fugitive, and the final sentencing for Hasina is still being read out from the 453-page judgment.

In a verdict following a months-long trial, Bangladesh’s ICT labeled 78-year-old Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina as the “mastermind and principal architect” behind the violent crackdown that claimed hundreds of lives during last July’s protests.

The tribunal’s meticulous proceedings were broadcast live by Bangladesh Television (BTV), offering the nation a rare window into the deliberations of Tribunal-1, led by justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumder. The formal charge documents, sprawling over 8,747 pages, contained exhaustive evidence, references, and a comprehensive list of victims, underscoring the scale and seriousness of the accusations.