Bangladesh imposes curfew and shoot-on-sight order amid deadly job quota protests

The Bangladesh government has imposed a curfew and a shoot-on-sight order after students-led anti-quota protests claimed 133 lives.

The Bangladeshi Supreme Court was expected to rule on a civil service hiring quota on Sunday, 21 July that has led to days of deadly clashes between police and protesters.

The neighbouring nation has been witnessing widespread protests for weeks over the reintroduction of reservation in government jobs.

Student groups are protesting against a quota system that reserves up to 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's 'War of Independence' in 1971 against Pakistan.

The clash between students, government supporters, and security forces began last month.

However, tension escalated on Monday, 15 July after six people were killed, leading the government to order all universities to close.