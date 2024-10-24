Bangladesh interim govt bans student wing of ex-PM Sheikh Hasina's party

The Bangladesh interim government has banned Bangladesh Chatra League, the student organisation of self-exiled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's party Awami League — based on a demand by a student group that led the July-August uprising — under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2009.

The government, under the powers provided in sub-section (1) of Section 18 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2009, banned Bangladesh Awami League's fraternal organisation Bangladesh Chatra League, the Bangladesh home ministry said in an official notification.

"At various times since the independence of Bangladesh, especially during the last 15 years of dictatorial rule, the Bangladesh Chatra League, the fraternal organisation of Bangladesh Awami League, has been involved in various public security-related activities including killings, torture, harassment in common rooms, trading of seats in dormitories, gangs, rape, and sexual harassment," an order issued by the home ministry said.

Earlier on Tuesday, five-point demands, including the resignation of Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin were announced, following his statement that he was yet to see any documentary evidence that Sheikh Hasina had indeed resigned as prime minister before fleeing to India on 5 August.