Bangladesh interim govt bans student wing of ex-PM Sheikh Hasina's party
Action based on demand by student group that led July-August uprising against Hasina government
The Bangladesh interim government has banned Bangladesh Chatra League, the student organisation of self-exiled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's party Awami League — based on a demand by a student group that led the July-August uprising — under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2009.
The government, under the powers provided in sub-section (1) of Section 18 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2009, banned Bangladesh Awami League's fraternal organisation Bangladesh Chatra League, the Bangladesh home ministry said in an official notification.
"At various times since the independence of Bangladesh, especially during the last 15 years of dictatorial rule, the Bangladesh Chatra League, the fraternal organisation of Bangladesh Awami League, has been involved in various public security-related activities including killings, torture, harassment in common rooms, trading of seats in dormitories, gangs, rape, and sexual harassment," an order issued by the home ministry said.
Earlier on Tuesday, five-point demands, including the resignation of Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin were announced, following his statement that he was yet to see any documentary evidence that Sheikh Hasina had indeed resigned as prime minister before fleeing to India on 5 August.
The Anti-discrimination Student Movement, the same group which ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is leading the demands, which also include banning the Bangladesh Chatra League. "Documentary information regarding these have been published in all the major media of the country and some terrorist incidents, the leaders and workers of the organisation have also been proved in the criminal court," the order issued on Wednesday evening said.
According to the official order, Bangladesh Chatra League leaders attacked protesting students and the general public in a "frenzied and reckless" manner during the anti-discrimination student movement from 15 July.
The official order said, "During the anti-discrimination student movements from July 15, 2024, Bangladesh Chatra League leaders-workers attacked the protesting students and general public with frenzied and reckless armed attacks and killed hundreds of innocent students and persons and endangered the lives of many more people."
