Bangladesh: Islamic principles bar women from top Jamaat post, party says ahead of polls

Bangladesh’s Jamaat-e-Islami has said women are not permitted to hold the party’s highest leadership position, arguing that its organisational structure is guided by Islamic principles that reserve the role for men.

The statement comes days before Bangladesh heads to the polls on 12 February, amid renewed scrutiny of women’s representation in politics.

Speaking to journalists at the Election Commission in Dhaka on Sunday, Jamaat’s Women’s Wing secretary, Nurunnisa Siddika, said the party operates strictly in line with its interpretation of Islamic teachings, which, she argued, do not allow women to serve as ameer, or party chief.

She said the party’s position was based on Quranic guidance that places men in a leadership role over women, describing this as a religious obligation. On that basis, she added, women are excluded from the top post in any Islamic organisation affiliated with Jamaat-e-Islami.

Addressing questions about the absence of female Jamaat candidates in parliamentary elections, Siddika said the issue was an internal organisational matter. She urged a broader discussion that goes beyond leadership titles to examine whether women’s rights, dignity and security are being adequately protected in Bangladeshi society.