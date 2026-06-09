Bangladesh MP raises concern over worsening law and order situation

Drawing attention to violence against women and children, the lawmaker said 3,496 cases of abuse were reported, including between 78 and 102 rapes, 30 to 36 gang rapes and 49 to 71 child rape cases.

"These figures clearly show how fragile and alarming the law and order situation has become in just three months," Farhana told Parliament.

Arguing that public safety and economic stability are key measures of a government's performance, she said, "Had the home minister been present, it would have been easier to spell out his failures."

Her remarks come amid growing concerns from rights groups over rising violence and weakening public security across Bangladesh.

Last week, the Dhaka-based Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF) warned of a worsening human rights and law-and-order situation, reporting that at least 32 people were killed in separate incidents of mob violence in May alone.

The organisation also said 53 unidentified bodies were recovered from different parts of the country during the month.

According to the MSF report, 71 people were seriously injured in 69 separate incidents in May, a significant increase from April, when 21 deaths and 49 injuries were recorded.

"The number of people killed in mob violence rose from 21 to 32 in May, reflecting a clear rise in the tendency of people to take the law into their own hands," the rights group said.

The report highlighted a steady rise in fatalities linked to mob violence, with 19 deaths reported in March, 18 in February, 21 in January and 10 in December last year.

Among the 32 deaths recorded in May, 14 were linked to allegations of theft, while four occurred following altercations. Two people each were reportedly killed over allegations of robbery and rape or sexual assault.

The latest figures are likely to intensify political debate over security and governance in Bangladesh as concerns grow over public safety, vigilantism and the effectiveness of law-enforcement agencies.

With IANS inputs