Bangladesh police arrest two top Opposition leaders

Several government leaders and police said they expected the dispute over the rally site to be subsided as the BNP was offered two alternative sites.



Ahead of the planned Dhaka rally, the BNP staged several peaceful public meetings in major cities across Bangladesh in the past weeks.



But the party alleged that the government tried to upset them by manipulating transport owners to call region-wise transport strikes to prevent its supporters from joining the rallies.



Despite being the main Opposition, the BNP remained outside Parliament as they boycotted the 2014 and 2018 elections, claiming no election under the incumbent government will be fair or credible.



In the 2018 elections, the BNP suffered a miserable defeat by bagging only six seats in the 300-member Parliament and since then the party remained in a state of wilderness.



Political analysts said the BNP has rallied significant support but the party was in a dilapidated shape after its chairperson 77-year-old Zia convicted of two graft charges.



A court in 2017 sentenced her to a 17-year jail term and she spent months in prison.



Zia, a three-time premier, however, was allowed to stay at her home in Dhaka under a special government provision since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and debarred from joining any political activity.