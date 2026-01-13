Bangladesh: Pre-poll violence stokes fear ahead of parliamentary elections
Rising political killings, illegal firearms and security lapses raise concerns over voter safety as campaigning intensifies
As Bangladesh edges closer to its 13th parliamentary elections scheduled for February, a surge in political violence and targeted killings has heightened anxiety among political parties, candidates and voters, raising fresh questions over the country’s law and order situation.
Local media reports indicate a sharp escalation in murders linked to political rivalry, power struggles and personal disputes, deepening public unease. Police headquarters data shows that 3,509 people were killed nationwide between January and November last year.
Rights groups have flagged a worrying rise in politically motivated violence. Dhaka-based Ain o Salish Kendra recorded 102 deaths linked to political clashes in 2025, more than double the 45 reported in 2023. Another watchdog, the Human Rights Support Society, documented 123 such fatalities last year, up from 96 the previous year.
Concerns intensified following the killing of radical Islamist leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who had declared his intention to contest the election as an independent candidate from Dhaka-8. The incident reportedly prompted several political figures to seek armed protection amid fears of further targeted attacks.
In response to mounting security threats, Bangladesh’s interim government launched the second phase of “Operation Devil Hunt” on December 13, aimed at curbing subversive activities involving illegal weapons ahead of the February 2026 polls. Police data indicates that 15,009 people were arrested and 218 firearms seized within the first 24 days of the operation.
Despite these measures, violence has continued. On 7 January, Azizur Rahman Mosabbir, a joint convener of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s voluntary wing in Dhaka North, was shot dead in the Karwan Bazar area of the capital. According to reports, gunmen arrived on motorcycles, opened fire at close range and fled the scene.
Political leaders warn that the deteriorating security environment risks undermining the electoral process. Saiful Haque, general secretary of the Revolutionary Workers Party and a BNP-backed candidate from Dhaka-12, said recent killings had instilled fear among both voters and candidates.
“The government and the Election Commission have failed to ensure adequate security. Unless law and order improves, such incidents will continue and free elections will be impossible,” he said.
Addressing concerns over targeted violence, Inspector General of Police Baharul Alam acknowledged the challenges in preventing such crimes but said security agencies were making sustained efforts to contain unrest ahead of the polls.
Bangladesh has seen a marked decline in public safety since the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government assumed charge, with the pre-election period now emerging as a critical test for the country’s democratic stability.
With IANS inputs
