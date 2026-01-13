Bangladesh: Pre-poll violence stokes fear ahead of parliamentary elections

As Bangladesh edges closer to its 13th parliamentary elections scheduled for February, a surge in political violence and targeted killings has heightened anxiety among political parties, candidates and voters, raising fresh questions over the country’s law and order situation.

Local media reports indicate a sharp escalation in murders linked to political rivalry, power struggles and personal disputes, deepening public unease. Police headquarters data shows that 3,509 people were killed nationwide between January and November last year.

Rights groups have flagged a worrying rise in politically motivated violence. Dhaka-based Ain o Salish Kendra recorded 102 deaths linked to political clashes in 2025, more than double the 45 reported in 2023. Another watchdog, the Human Rights Support Society, documented 123 such fatalities last year, up from 96 the previous year.

Concerns intensified following the killing of radical Islamist leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who had declared his intention to contest the election as an independent candidate from Dhaka-8. The incident reportedly prompted several political figures to seek armed protection amid fears of further targeted attacks.

In response to mounting security threats, Bangladesh’s interim government launched the second phase of “Operation Devil Hunt” on December 13, aimed at curbing subversive activities involving illegal weapons ahead of the February 2026 polls. Police data indicates that 15,009 people were arrested and 218 firearms seized within the first 24 days of the operation.