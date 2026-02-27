Bangladesh: Rights group denounces directive to re-arrest Awami League figures after bail

A France-based human rights organisation has strongly criticised a directive issued by a senior Bangladesh police official instructing officers to re-arrest leaders and activists of the Awami League even after they have secured bail from the courts.

Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) said the February 24 order, reportedly issued by Rajshahi Range Deputy Inspector General Mohammad Shahjahan, directs law enforcement agencies to detain Awami League figures in connection with other cases immediately upon their release.

In a statement, the group described the instruction as a serious misuse of administrative authority that effectively nullifies judicial decisions. It argued that re-arresting individuals after a competent court has granted bail weakens the constitutional role of the judiciary and erodes the rule of law.

“When a court grants bail, any administrative action that results in re-arrest amounts to an attempt to override judicial authority,” the organisation said, adding that such practices infringe fundamental rights, including personal liberty and access to justice guaranteed under the Constitution.

The group further warned that the use of so-called “shown arrests” — where individuals are implicated in fresh cases upon release — risks upsetting the balance between the executive and the judiciary. According to JMBF, such measures violate the principles of separation of powers and judicial independence.