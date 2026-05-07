Bangladesh seeks Chinese backing for Teesta project amid shifting regional dynamics

Bangladesh’s government, led by Tarique Rahman, has formally sought China’s support for the Teesta River restoration initiative, signalling a deepening engagement between Dhaka and Beijing that could complicate Bangladesh’s already delicate relationship with India.

The Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project (TRCMRP) featured prominently during talks in Beijing on Wednesday between Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, according to Bangladesh’s state-run news agency BSS.

The Teesta River originates in the eastern Himalayas and passes through the Indian states of Sikkim and West Bengal before entering Bangladesh, where it plays a crucial role in irrigation, agriculture and livelihoods for millions of people.

During the meeting, Wang reiterated Beijing’s support for Bangladesh’s new administration and said China was prepared to align Belt and Road cooperation with Bangladesh’s national development priorities. He also pledged deeper collaboration in infrastructure, trade and cultural exchanges, while encouraging greater Chinese investment in Bangladesh.

According to a Chinese readout of the discussions, Wang stressed that China’s ties with Bangladesh and other South Asian nations were not directed at any third country and should not be influenced by external actors.

Rahman’s visit marks his first official trip to China since the Tarique Rahman-led government took office in February. The visit comes shortly after his trip to India last month, which was closely monitored in Beijing amid shifting regional alliances following the fall of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Under the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh had moved closer to China and Pakistan, creating unease in New Delhi and contributing to tensions in bilateral relations.