Bangladesh tribunal awards death penalty to former Dhaka police chief, 2 officers

A special tribunal in Bangladesh on Monday sentenced former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Habibur Rahman and two other senior police officers to death for their role in the violent street protests of 2024 that culminated in the ouster of then prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

A three-judge bench of the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh (ICT-BD), headed by Justice Mohammad Golam Mortuza Mozumder, handed down the capital punishment to Rahman, former DMP joint commissioner Sudip Kumar Chakraborty and additional deputy commissioner Mohammad Akhtarul Islam after conducting the trial in absentia.

In its verdict, the tribunal held that the three convicts bore “superior command responsibility” for police actions that led to the deaths of civilians during the unrest.

“These three had superior status over their subordinates and are liable for superior command responsibility. They are found guilty and hereby awarded a single sentence of death,” the judgment said.

The ICT-BD found the officers guilty in connection with an incident in Dhaka’s Chankharpul area on August 5, 2024, when six people were killed by police gunfire on the day the Hasina government collapsed amid mass protests.