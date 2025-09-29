Bangladesh: Violence in Khagrachhari after protests over gangrape of schoolgirl

At least three indigenous people were killed and hundreds injured in Bangladesh’s Khagrachhari district following protests over the gang rape of a schoolgirl, prompting widespread condemnation from human rights, cultural, and political groups.

The unrest erupted on Sunday afternoon at Ramesu Bazar in Guimara upazila, where demonstrators affiliated with the 'Jumma Chhatra Janata' clashed with law enforcement while demanding justice for the teenage victim.

Khagrachhari district civil surgeon Mohammad Sabre confirmed that three individuals were brought dead to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital from the site of the clashes.

In addition to the fatalities, communal violence resulted in the destruction of 15 houses and 60 shops, fuelling outrage among local communities and rights organisations.

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) criticised the authorities, questioning why indigenous communities were met with violence for peacefully demanding justice.

“Attempts to normalise the rape of indigenous women are not new. Why could the local administration and police under army authority not adopt timely and effective strategies to prevent this violence?” asked Iftekharuzzaman, TIB’s executive director.

He further suggested that such incidents reflect either indifference or complicity in the systematic suppression of indigenous rights.