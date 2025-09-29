Bangladesh: Violence in Khagrachhari after protests over gangrape of schoolgirl
Communal violence resulted in the destruction of 15 houses and 60 shops, fuelling outrage among local communities and rights organisations
At least three indigenous people were killed and hundreds injured in Bangladesh’s Khagrachhari district following protests over the gang rape of a schoolgirl, prompting widespread condemnation from human rights, cultural, and political groups.
The unrest erupted on Sunday afternoon at Ramesu Bazar in Guimara upazila, where demonstrators affiliated with the 'Jumma Chhatra Janata' clashed with law enforcement while demanding justice for the teenage victim.
Khagrachhari district civil surgeon Mohammad Sabre confirmed that three individuals were brought dead to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital from the site of the clashes.
In addition to the fatalities, communal violence resulted in the destruction of 15 houses and 60 shops, fuelling outrage among local communities and rights organisations.
Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) criticised the authorities, questioning why indigenous communities were met with violence for peacefully demanding justice.
“Attempts to normalise the rape of indigenous women are not new. Why could the local administration and police under army authority not adopt timely and effective strategies to prevent this violence?” asked Iftekharuzzaman, TIB’s executive director.
He further suggested that such incidents reflect either indifference or complicity in the systematic suppression of indigenous rights.
The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council demanded immediate government action, including arresting the perpetrators, compensating victims, and restoring security for affected communities.
Similarly, Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigosthi condemned the attacks, looting, and arson as “inhumane, anti-democratic, and a disgrace to humanity,” calling for swift identification and exemplary punishment of those responsible.
In a separate statement, 84 women’s rights activists under the banner 'Naribadi' urged immediate trial and punishment for those behind the gang rape.
They highlighted a disturbing pattern, noting that seven indigenous women in Khagrachhari have been raped over the past year, with victims and protesters consistently facing attacks, delays in legal action, and lack of state support.
The incidents come amid continuing unrest in Bangladesh following the overthrow of the democratically elected Awami League government, led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, last year. Critics have pointed to a marked deterioration in law and order under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, particularly with regard to crimes against women and children.
The violence in Khagrachhari has drawn national and international attention, with rights groups urging urgent and decisive action to protect vulnerable communities and restore justice.
With IANS Inputs
