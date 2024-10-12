Bangladesh: Yunus visits Dhakeshwari temple following vandalism during Durga Puja

Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Advisor to the interim government of Bangladesh, on Saturday visited the centuries-old Dhakeshwari temple amid reports of attack on another prominent Durga Puja celebration in the national capital.

The government wants to build Bangladesh in such a way “where each and every citizen's right will be ensured,” Yunus said at a function at the temple.

A crude bomb was allegedly thrown at a Durga Puja mandap in the Tanti Bazar area of Old Dhaka and although the bomb caught fire, nobody was injured, daily Prothom Alo said, adding, the incident took place on Friday night.

From October 1 onwards till Friday, 17 persons were arrested and about a dozen cases registered after Bangladesh witnessed about 35 untoward incidents related to the ongoing Durga Puja celebrations, the Dhaka Tribune said quoting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Moinul Islam.

The five-day Hindu religious festival began with an invocation of Goddess Durga, an occasion called Maha Shasthi on Wednesday. The celebrations would conclude with the immersion of Goddess Durga murtis on Sunday.

The minority Hindu population -- Hindus constitute just about 8 per cent of the 170 million Bangladesh population – has faced regular vandalism of their businesses, and properties and destruction of temples during and since the student-led violence erupted resulting in the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5.