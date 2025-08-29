‘Bangladeshi infiltrators’ discussed at Indo-Bangla border meeting
However, India insisted only ‘push-ins’ of confirmed “illegal intruders” were carried out by the BSF — despite reports to the contrary from within India
India stated on 28 August, Thursday that “only illegal intruders” are being sent back to Bangladesh in accordance with established procedures, following the conclusion of bi-annual talks between the border force chiefs of both countries in Dhaka.
"Push-ins of people from India into Bangladesh are being carried out in line with proper procedures," Border Security Force (BSF) director general Daljit Singh Chawdhary claimed at a joint press conference alongside Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) chief Maj. Gen. Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui at the BGB’s Pilkhana headquarters.
Chawdhary emphasised that “only illegal intruders” are subject to these push-ins. He noted that thus far, 550 individuals had been handed over to BGB and 2,400 cases were verified with help from the Bangladesh High Commission in India.
This round of talks, begun on 25 August, is the first where an Indian delegation has travelled to the neighbouring country since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh in August 2024.
In the previous round, a delegation of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), the BSF's Bangladeshi counterpart, had come to Delhi for these talks between between 17 and 20 February.
"Major agenda points from BSF were prevention against attack, assault, abuse and stone pelting on BSF personnel and Indian nationals by Bangladesh-based criminals/miscreants, joint efforts to prevent trans-border crimes, action against Indian insurgent groups (IIGs) in Bangladesh, denial and delay in taking over apprehended illegal Bangladeshi entrants by BGB," the BSF said in a statement.
“In cases of border law violations, there is a well-established, legal repatriation channel between our two countries through which this process is carried out,” Chawdhury said in response to a question.
The matter was brought up by the BGB as well during the 56th director general-level conference in the Bangladesh capital. Siddiqui mentioned that border killings were discussed, including an incident where a Bangladeshi boy was allegedly shot dead by BSF.
The BSF chief clarified that lethal force is used “only as a last option when their lives are in danger”, adding that 35 BSF members had been seriously wounded by sharp weapons wielded by intruders in the first half of the year.
“BSF personnel first issue warnings, then obstruct, and only as a final step open fire,” Chawdhary explained.
This topic has been a persistent issue in bilateral relations for some time.
Both sides agreed to initiate joint awareness and socio-economic development programmes in vulnerable border areas, improve education on border security, and prevent criminals from crossing the boundary. The agreed measures aim to reduce incidents of assaults, abuse and fatalities to zero.
Both sides reiterated their “zero tolerance” stances on armed insurgency and terrorist activity, underlined the importance of permanent border pillars at Muhurir Char, emphasised border river demarcation and pledged to share information to prevent airspace violations.
Sources familiar with the discussions said both delegations also decided to advise their respective media outlets against spreading inaccurate news that could escalate tensions at the border.
Siddiqui headed the 21-member Bangladesh team, while Chawdhary led the 11-person Indian delegation in these four-day talks.
