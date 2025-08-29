‘Bangladeshi infiltrators’ discussed at Indo-Bangla border meeting

India stated on 28 August, Thursday that “only illegal intruders” are being sent back to Bangladesh in accordance with established procedures, following the conclusion of bi-annual talks between the border force chiefs of both countries in Dhaka.

"Push-ins of people from India into Bangladesh are being carried out in line with proper procedures," Border Security Force (BSF) director general Daljit Singh Chawdhary claimed at a joint press conference alongside Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) chief Maj. Gen. Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui at the BGB’s Pilkhana headquarters.

Chawdhary emphasised that “only illegal intruders” are subject to these push-ins. He noted that thus far, 550 individuals had been handed over to BGB and 2,400 cases were verified with help from the Bangladesh High Commission in India.