Bangladesh's 1st-ever metro to operate from Dec 28

Bangladesh's first-ever metro will begin commercial operations from December 28, an official announced in Dhaka.



"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will formally inaugurate the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT Line)-6 of the metro rail from the capital's Uttara to Agargaon area at a function on December 28," Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri told journalists.



He said that all sorts of construction works were completed and the MRT Line-6 was ready for commercial operation.