Bangladesh's reserves increased to $48 bn, says PM Hasina

"Inflation has increased globally. Many developed countries are at stake economically and facing trouble -- their reserve is declining. But, we can say that we have been able to keep Bangladesh in a stable condition," she said while addressing a graduation ceremony of the National Defence Course-2022 and Armed Forces War Course-2022 at the Sheikh Hasina Complex in Dhaka's Mirpur Cantonment.



She said the reserves were only $2.5 billion while the Awami League assumed power for the first time in 1996 and it was a mere $5 billion when her party came to the power for the second time in 2001.



The premier said her government has taken every possible measure including purchasing Covid-19 vaccines, giving stimulus packages to industries and business establishments, reaching cash to every person up to grassroots level to protect Bangladesh economy and its people from the wrath of the pandemic.