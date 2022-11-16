BASIC countries call out rich nations' 'double standards' at UN climate summit

Participating in the meeting, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said no sector or fuel source should be singled out for action in the fight against climate change.

"In the spirit of the Paris Agreement, countries will do what is suitable as per their national circumstances," he said.



India had proposed on Saturday that the talks wrap up with a decision to "phase down" all fossil fuel, a call that received support from the European Union on Tuesday.

The minister added that developing countries should be provided their fair share of the full carbon budget and it can be done by "monetising the carbon debt of the developed countries".